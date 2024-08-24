Open Menu

Governor Attends Event At Malaysian Consulate

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2024 | 09:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attended an event at the Malaysian Consulate, organized in collaboration with the Consumer Association of Pakistan.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Kamran Khan Tessori emphasized the exemplary friendly relations between Pakistan and Malaysia.

He highlighted that the exchange of information technology between the two nations is fostering a deeper understanding of each others' cultures.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori urged Malaysian investors to explore various sectors within the province, emphasizing the importance of the highly educated, experienced and hardworking young workforce available for investment opportunities.

He also mentioned that the relentless efforts of the current leadership have led to the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which is providing comprehensive support, assistance, and facilitation to both domestic and international investors for economic stability.

