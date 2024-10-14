Governor Attends Fine Arts Exhibition
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday attended a 'Thesis display exhibition' organized by the Fine Arts department of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University at Governor House as the chief guest.
The event aimed to promote the creative talents of young women and showcase their artworks and designs to the public.
The exhibition featured a variety of stunning creations by Fine Arts students, including vibrant paintings, sculptures, modern fashion garments, and unique designs.
Governor Kundi praised the students’ work, highlighting their expertise and potential as future great artists and designers.
He said, “This exhibition has provided a platform to highlight the creative skills of these students. There is a need for further development of the arts and fashion industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the government will provide all possible support in this regard.”
He emphasized the significant role educational institutions play in fostering student talents through such activities.
The Governor said that hosting such events at the Governor House aligns with the women empowerment agenda.
He took the opportunity to closely examine the fashion designs and artworks, commending the hard work of the students.
Kundi remarked that there are immense opportunities for young women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within the fields of fashion design and fine arts, and such exhibitions could serve as crucial milestones in their creative journeys.
The event was also attended by Professor Dr. Safia Ahmed Vice Chancellor of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Women University, Anila Muddasir Head of the Fine Arts department, as well as faculty, students, and other dignitaries.
They acknowledged the exhibition as an important step for the creative development of students and praised Governor Kundi for hosting the event at the Governor House.
Guests at the exhibition expressed admiration for the students' work and emphasized the need for more such events in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide opportunities for the youth in the fields of arts and fashion design.
