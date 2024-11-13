Governor attends FPCCI dinner for visiting overseas Sikh yatrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan attended a dinner hosted by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for the overseas Sikh yatrees from the United States (U.S.) and Canada, here on Tuesday evening.

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, President Pakistan Kanada Traders Association Bushra Rehman, Pir Syed Nazim Hussain Shah and others were also present.

Speaking at the ceremony held on this occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that Indian team should come to the Champions Trophy in Pakistan. He said that if India does not come to the Champions Trophy, it will not have a good image in the world. The Governor Punjab said that whenever India invited Pakistan cricket team always went there and played.

He said, "We have never stopped our team from going to India."

He said that Pakistan and India are neighboring countries. Whatever you do, Pakistan and India have to stay here. He said that he wanted to send a message to India that sports are just sports and should not be sacrificed for politics.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan further said that the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) has always protected the rights of minorities, adding the PPP treats everyone equally.

He said a Hindu woman Krisna Kumari from Sindh has been made a senator on the PPP nomination while the PPP backed Deputy Speaker of Sindh Assembly is from the Christian community.

On this occasion, the Punjab Governor also cut a cake to mark the advent of Christmas season. A large of members of the minority community were present on the occasion.