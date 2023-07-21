Open Menu

Governor Attends Funeral Prayer Of Nawab Of Junagarh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Governor attends funeral prayer of Nawab of Junagarh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday attended the funeral prayer of Nawab of Junagarh State Nawab Mohammed Jehangir Khanji.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

The Governor said that the late Nawab was a great man. He said we lost a good friend today.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Man Prayer Family

Recent Stories

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rap ..

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rape victims in Manipur

17 minutes ago
 Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case agains ..

Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case against PTI chief

40 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Int ..

Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Interbank market

57 minutes ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collabor ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collaborates with DNV to establish Mar ..

1 hour ago
 Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within em ..

Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within emerging AI industry through int ..

1 hour ago
 Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b a ..

Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b as result of Govt's efforts: Da ..

2 hours ago
Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

3 hours ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

3 hours ago
 Defence Minister calls for devising national actio ..

Defence Minister calls for devising national action plan for water conservation ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan