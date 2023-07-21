Governor attends funeral prayer of Nawab of Junagarh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday attended the funeral prayer of Nawab of Junagarh State Nawab Mohammed Jehangir Khanji.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

The Governor said that the late Nawab was a great man. He said we lost a good friend today.