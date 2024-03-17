Governor attends funeral prayer of Nisar Ahmad Shakir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and Peshawar Mayor Haji Zubair Ali Sunday attended the funeral prayers of late senior journalist Nisar Ahmad Shakir at Asia Gate Peshawar.

He condoled the death of Asif Nisar's father and prayed for patience for the family. The governor said that the services of late Nisar Ahmad Shakir will be remembered.