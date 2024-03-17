Governor Attends Funeral Prayer Of Nisar Ahmad Shakir
Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 08:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and Peshawar Mayor Haji Zubair Ali Sunday attended the funeral prayers of late senior journalist Nisar Ahmad Shakir at Asia Gate Peshawar.
He condoled the death of Asif Nisar's father and prayed for patience for the family. The governor said that the services of late Nisar Ahmad Shakir will be remembered.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Trend of arranging Iftar dinners increases11 minutes ago
-
PM, assembly members discuss political situation21 minutes ago
-
PM, Saad Rafique discuss political situation31 minutes ago
-
Thai CG attends Iftar dinner31 minutes ago
-
2087 square feet of streets to be paved in UC 10 Korangi: Mayor Karachi41 minutes ago
-
Ramazan package delivered to over 2.8m houses51 minutes ago
-
IG rewards officials51 minutes ago
-
Defence minister accuses PTI of working against national interests1 hour ago
-
Shahid Afridi lauds services of Police Animal Rescue Center1 hour ago
-
PMD forecast dry weather in most parts of country1 hour ago
-
AJK President urges unified action against India's Kashmir agenda1 hour ago
-
Four arrested by FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar in major operations2 hours ago