Governor attends funeral prayers of martyred cops, pays tribute to police force

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Saturday attended funeral prayers of police personnel martyred in miscreants' attack on Sarband Police Station and paid tribute to the police force for their sacrifices in the line of duty.

He also prayed to rest the departed souls of martyred policemen in eternal abode with peace and granting courage to bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with patience.

He said we stand with bereaved families in this hour of distress and added that sacrifices offered by KP police for maintaining peace would not go in vain and always be remembered.