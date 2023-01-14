UrduPoint.com

Governor Attends Funeral Prayers Of Martyred Cops, Pays Tribute To Police Force

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Governor attends funeral prayers of martyred cops, pays tribute to police force

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Saturday attended funeral prayers of police personnel martyred in miscreants' attack on Sarband Police Station and paid tribute to the police force for their sacrifices in the line of duty.

He also prayed to rest the departed souls of martyred policemen in eternal abode with peace and granting courage to bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with patience.

He said we stand with bereaved families in this hour of distress and added that sacrifices offered by KP police for maintaining peace would not go in vain and always be remembered.

Related Topics

Attack Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Governor Police Station Ghulam Ali

Recent Stories

LHC fixes for hearing on Jan 16 plea seeking detai ..

LHC fixes for hearing on Jan 16 plea seeking details of Thoshakhana gifts

51 minutes ago
 Incoming COP28 President-Designate calls for COP o ..

Incoming COP28 President-Designate calls for COP of Action, COP For All to deliv ..

55 minutes ago
 Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum kicks off in ..

Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi

56 minutes ago
 Resilience crucial for domestic economy in new sit ..

Resilience crucial for domestic economy in new situation: Vietnamese Minister of ..

56 minutes ago
 PM invites UAE for more investments in diverse fie ..

PM invites UAE for more investments in diverse fields

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to return Pakistan this ..

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to return Pakistan this month: Sources

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.