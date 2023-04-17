Governor attends Iftar hosted by Turkiye Consular General

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori attended an Iftar hosted by the Consul General (CG) of Turkiye Cemal Snagu, the other day.

The Consul General welcomed the Governor on his arrival.

The Iftar was also attended by diplomats of various countries and Sindh Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani, Chief Secretary Dr. Mohammed Sohail Rajput, Commissioner Karachi Mohammed Iqbal Memon, Additional IG Karachi, social and political figures.