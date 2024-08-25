Open Menu

Governor Attends Nikkah Ceremony Of Edhi's Grand Son

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Governor attends Nikkah ceremony of Edhi's grand son

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori attended the Nikkah ceremony of the grand son of eminent social worker late Abdul Sattar Edhi here on Sunday.

According to the spokesman, Governor Kamran Tessori participated in 'Dua-e-Nikkah' of Saad Edhi and extended best wishes for the couple and congratulated Faisal Edhi on his son's wedding.

