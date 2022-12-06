(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday attended Thailand's national day ceremony and cut a cake.

He felicitated the Acting Consul General of Thailand on the occasion.

The governor said that the relations between Pakistan and Thailand were further strengthening.

He said that mutual cooperation in various sectors would benefit both the countries.

Former governor of Sindh Mohammed Mian Soomro, diplomats of different countries and other dignitaries attended the event.