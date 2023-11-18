Governor awards 215 degrees, 58 gold medals among KMC students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali participated in Khyber Medical College (KMC) Convocation Session 2020-21 as a special guest on Sunday and awarded 215 degrees and 58 gold medals among students.

The Governor also distributed lifetime achievement awards to ex-faculty members.

In which Prof. Dr. Azar Rasheed, Dr. Inayat Rehman, Dr. Muhammad Humayun and gave the Distinguished Alumni Award to Prof. Dr. Umar Atiq, the President of the American College of Physicians.

Tabish Ikram clinched 9 gold medals in session 2020 and Faryal Masood won 8 gold medals in session 2021.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Advisor Dr. Riaz Anwar, Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, Dean Khyber Medical College Prof. Dr. Mahmud Aurangzeb, Registrar KMU along with the parents, faculty members and students have also participated in the ceremony.

Speaking on this occasion, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said that the government is spending a huge portion of the country's development funds on the health sector and the education sector.

He said that in terms of profession, doctors have a prestigious position in society, Allah’s grace is upon you that he chose you to serve and treat the sick and suffering humanity of society.

He further lamented that patience and tolerance has completely disappeared in society today, people associated with every field of life, especially the medical field, should maintain patience, tolerance, and courtesy in their professional duties.

Governor Ghulam Ali said that the government is committed to providing all kinds of facilities to people in the health sector at their doorstep.

Health Advisor Dr. Riaz Anwar on this occasion offered collective prayers on the death of former Federal Minister Gohar Ayub.

He said that the students of this institution have excelled at the national and international level. The students who graduated from here are patronizing not only the entire province but also the armed forces and many organizations around the world. This institution is also called the mother institution of other medical and dental colleges which have been established in this province for more than 70 years.

Earlier, Dean KMC during a welcome note congratulated all graduated students and their families, he said that KMC with a glorious history of almost 70 years, has traditionally attracted the best and the brightest of the next generation. He said that it remains a leader in medical education and our students continue to do exceptionally will in all academic metrics.

He also thanked Prof. Dr. Omar Taimur Attiq for gracing the convocation as the most distinguished alumnus of KMC as endorsed by our academic council. He added Khyber Medical College has excellent faculty who are rendering excellent services at national and international levels. Khyber Medical College is the first institution of the province that has made its mark in teaching medicine at the national and international levels.

This institution has produced more than 10,000 doctors and now 215 students have been awarded degrees. The students who are toppers in the merit list get admission to this institution, he added.

Along with this, there is 1,300 bedded Khyber Teaching Hospital which has modern facilities, the best laboratory, operation theater, and other facilities where all the students are taught the latest and best experiences. The dean also requested the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to grant university status to Khyber Medical College.

