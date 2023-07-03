(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Engr Muhammad Balighur Rahman has said that all available resources will be utilized for the uplift and development of Bahawalpur.

He was talking to a delegation led by well-known parliamentarian Syed Tabish Alwari at Circuit House Bahawalpur today.

Syed Tabish Alwari told that he had made the master plan of Bahawalpur City back in 1974 and after almost five decades a new 20-years master plan is needed to cater needs of the expanded city.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman the opposition from various political parties has created barriers in the way of construction and development of Bahawalpur but still he managed to get many developmental works approved and completed.

He said that the project of Bahawalpur Ring Road from Bindrah Pully to Railway Station will be started soon. He further said that the teaching of the Holy Quran in private schools will also be started soon.

The annual grant of Sadiq Public school has also been increased from Rs.20 million to Rs.60 million. Governor Punjab said that the Jhangara road connecting Bahawalpur to the motorway was nerfed down to two lanes by the PTI government but now it will be restored to its original form.