Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan hosts national flag in Quetta

A ceremony was held on the occasion of Independence Day at Governor House Quetta where Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai hosted a national flag on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :A ceremony was held on the occasion of Independence Day at Governor House Quetta where Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai hosted a national flag on Friday.

On the occasion, Balochistan Constabulary personnel saluted the national flag.

At the end of the flag hoisting ceremony, Governor Balochistan along with all participants offered special prayers for the defense and prosperity of the country and the nation.

However, Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai in a massage on the occasion of Independence Day said that today they are celebrating Independence Day as the anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan.

He said that on the same day, Pakistan came into existence as sovereignty and independent state in the world, and the Muslims of the subcontinent were liberated from non-national slavery.

"Our elders had struggled for this purpose for a long time and achieved freedom of Pakistan by rendering great sacrifices", he said adding that today they paid homage to the martyrs and conquerors of the freedom movement who had sacrificed their lives for our country.

Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said it is now the responsibility of us, and especially the younger generation, to uphold this freedom forever and to remain committed to the security, dignity, and development of the beloved homeland with sincerity, high spirits, and patriotism.

He said that the current situation in the country demands that the entire nation should once again create in itself the same spirit, unity, and solidarity that was shown during the Tehreek-e-Pakistan so that they all come together, work for the integrity and development of the country by doing and forgetting our differences.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to keep this country under His protection and give us the courage and strength to serve our homeland.