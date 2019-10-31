Governor Balochistan AmanUllah Khan Yasinzai Express His Sorrow Over Train Incident
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 05:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Governor Balochistan AmanUllah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a fire incident with Tezgam Express in Rahim Yar Khan.
In his condolence massage, Governor Balochistan AmanUllah Khan Yasinzai condoled with the bereaved families and prayed for eternal peace of departed souls and for early recovery of injured.