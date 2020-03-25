UrduPoint.com
Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Announces His Month Salary To Quell The Virus

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 05:22 PM

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai announces his month salary to quell the virus

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday announced his one month of salary as donation to submit in government fund to deal with spread of disease due to the coronavirus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday announced his one month of salary as donation to submit in government fund to deal with spread of disease due to the coronavirus.

He made this announcement of his salary in his statement which was issued here by Governor Secretariat Quetta.

The Governor urged all people of the country who have financially viable and welfare organizations would come forward to assist their poor brothers in difficult situation.

He advised the people that they should not fear the coronavirus but it would be defeated through joint efforts and expressed his confidence that public would be completely implemented on precaution steps against the deadly virus in order to tackle it soon in the areas.

