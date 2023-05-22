Governor Balochistan briefs PM over development projects

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar on Monday briefed Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif about the ongoing uplift projects and the law and order situation in the province.

During a meeting held at the Governor House, the governor lauded the prime minister for taking keen interest in the development and progress of the province, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Earlier, the prime minister arrived here on a day-long visit.

Upon arrival, the prime minister was warmly received by Governor Balochistan and Chief Minister Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo.