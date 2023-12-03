Governor Balochistan calls for increase employment quota for PWDs

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Sunday called to increase the employment quota in the Federal and provincial departments to at least ten percent allocated for persons with disabilities (PWDs) in order to utilize their abilities for the development of the country.

He emphasized the need for the allocation of special posts at higher levels in every department for PWDs according to their qualifications and capabilities to secure and retain employment.

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar, while addressing the participants of the event organized on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, said that the offices in various government buildings related to persons with disabilities should be on the ground floor so that it is easy for them to visit relevant offices for their work.

He said that for the formation of any civilized society, a positive and pleasant attitude towards special people is necessary to keep the society alive, and it is necessary to move further.

On the occasion, caretaker provincial minister Jan Achakzai, former senator Roshan Khursheed Bharucha, Prof. Farkhanda Aurangzeb, Chairperson of the Commission on Status of Women in Balochistan, Fauzia Shaheen, Executive Director of breaking Barriers Women, Sadaf Ajmal, and representatives of private organizations working for the welfare of disabled persons and media persons were present.

Governor Balochistan said that he only wants to discuss the problems and their sustainable solutions that people with disabilities are facing in their practical lives. He said the doors of Governor House Balochistan are open for PWDs to address the problems and complaints.

He said that he understands that in any house where there is a disabled person by birth or by accident, the whole family is also in trouble.

He also paid tribute to all the family members of the special person, especially the parents. In that regard, the efforts of all government and private institutions working for the betterment of special people are worthy of praise.

The governor said that in terms of evolution and development, it is encouraging that modern science and technology have also benefited disabled people and solved many of their problems.

Wali Kakar said that persons with disabilities may be victims of physical disability, despite the fact that they could enjoy a decent life by utilizing their capabilities to engage in a useful, productive, and remunerative occupation.