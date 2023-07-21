Open Menu

Governor Balochistan Calls On Chairman Senate

Published July 21, 2023

Governor Balochistan calls on Chairman Senate

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar here on Friday met with Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani.

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali, Member of National Assembly Nawabzada Khalid Magsi and Senator Abdul Qadir were present in the meeting.

The overall political situation, law and order situation, ongoing development projects in Balochistan and matters of mutual interest were discussed in detail during the meeting.

