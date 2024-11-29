Open Menu

Governor Balochistan Calls On DPM Dar

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 09:09 PM

Governor Balochistan calls on DPM Dar

Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail Friday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and discussed matters related to mutual interests

During the meeting, they also discussed matters of the Balochistan province, a press release issued by the Deputy PM Office.

During the meeting, they also discussed matters of the Balochistan province, a press release issued by the Deputy PM Office.

