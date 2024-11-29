Governor Balochistan Calls On DPM Dar
Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 09:09 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail Friday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and discussed matters related to mutual interests.
During the meeting, they also discussed matters of the Balochistan province, a press release issued by the Deputy PM Office.
