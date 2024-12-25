Governor Balochistan celebrates 148th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Governor Balochistan, Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Wednesday said that Pakistan would emerge as a strong economic power in the region with the implementation of golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the vision of Nawaz Sharif.

A special ceremony was held at the Governor House in Quetta to mark the 148th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

On the occasion, Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail said that today is the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, who was a great leader.

“Quaid-e-Azam is the founder of Pakistan, and Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is the leader of Pakistan and the day holds significance in relation to the birth anniversaries of the founder of Pakistan and the leader of the PML-N”, he expressed these views while addressing participants at a cake-cutting ceremony held at the Governor House to mark the birth anniversaries of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, PML-N leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, and Christmas.

He said the world admired the personality of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who gave us an independent homeland by creating Pakistan. He expressed hope that Pakistan would emerge as a strong economic power in the region.

The event was attended by the Governor of Balochistan, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, Provincial Minister for education Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, Provincial Parliamentary Secretaries Barkat Ali Rind, Haji Wali Muhammad Noorzai, Nawabzada Zareen Magsi, Mir Attaullah Langove, Malik Naseem Anwar Kasi, Sahar Gul Khilji, Naseer Khan Achakzai, Sajjad Raisani, Atal Khan, and others, as well as lawyers from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

During the event, separate cakes were cut to celebrate the birthday of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Christmas Day.

The Governor of Balochistan also extended greetings to the Christian community on Christmas Day and expressed solidarity with them.