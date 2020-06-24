Governor Balochistan chairs meeting of all VCs to review steps of online classes

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday said that there is an imperative need to take the deadly coronavirus seriously and to strictly implement on standard operating produce (SOPs) including all principles of Health for the betterment of health

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday said that there is an imperative need to take the deadly coronavirus seriously and to strictly implement on standard operating produce (SOPs) including all principles of Health for the betterment of health.

In this regard, under the online teaching policy of the Pakistan Higher Education Commission, online classes have been launched for teachers and students in higher education institutions across the province to prevent the coronavirus so that valuable time and energy of students is not wasted.

Governor Yasinzai directed the Vice-Chancellors of all the government universities in the province to review the online classes from various angles and submit a detailed report within two weeks so that all the grievances could be resolved in a timely and prompt manner.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of Vice-Chancellors of all the universities of Balochistan province at Governor House Quetta. Vice-Chancellor of University of Balochistan, Dr. Shafiqul Rehman, Vice Chancellor of Khuzdar Engineering University, Prof. Dr. Ehsan Kakar, Acting Vice-Chancellor of Women's University Prof. Dr. Anjum, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lasbela, Prof.

Dr. Dost Muhammad Baloch, Vice-Chancellor, Loralai University Chancellor Prof. Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor of Mir Chakar Khan University Sibi Dr. Ali Nawaz Mengal, Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Nasrullah Jan and Registrar of Bolan Medical University Shakeel Ahmed were also present.

The Vice-Chancellors discussed the situation posed by the global epidemic, provision of internet facility, making it possible for students to access all the lectures and related materials provided, and the difficulties faced by the students.

On the occasion, the Governor of Balochistan said that the education sector, like all walks of life in the world, has been severely affected but the timely launch of online classes has saved the precious time of students to a great extent.

Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai clarified that one thing is for sure, in order to keep pace with the ever-changing world, we have to change our traditional attitudes and thinking in accordance with modern human needs and requirements.

He said that we are not only reviewing the current situation of online classes but also serious efforts are making for a lasting solution to the problems.