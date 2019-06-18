UrduPoint.com
Governor Balochistan Chairs Meeting To Review Technical Education Facilities

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 12:40 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said on Monday concrete measures should be taken to revamp technical institutions on modern lines.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting here at Governor house to review provision of facilities of technical education in the province, said a press release.

Provincial Secretary Higher Education Abdul Saboor Kakar, Provincial Secretary Industries Ghulam Ali Baloch, Provincial Secretary Secondary Education Tayyab Lehri, Principal Secretary Two Governor Naseebullah Khan Bazai, and other official attended the meeting.

The governor said technical education and training were guarantee to advancement of the country and province.

More Stories From Pakistan

