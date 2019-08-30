Governor Balochistan, Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan led rally to show solidarity with Kashmiri people

(@imziishan)

Like other parts of the country, political and religious parties, students and social bodies took out rallies across Balochistan including its capital to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and special prayers were also offered in mosques on Friday for getting their right of self-determination

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai along with Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan led the main rally taken out from Balochistan Assembly and accumulated at Serina Chowk after marching though Zarghoon Road to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubiada Jalal, Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musa Khail, Provincial Ministers including Sardar Saleh Bhootani, Zia Longov, Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Abdul Khaliq Hazar, Mitha Khan Kakar, Malik Naeem Bazai, member of provincial assembly (MPA), members of civil society, students, employees of civil secretariat, staff of Deputy Commissioner Office, staff of Balochistan Assembly Secretariat, Pakistan Television Quetta employees and a large number of women including party workers attended the solidarity rally.

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan on the occasion said, the true face of India has been exposed in front of the world by violating human rights from over 70 years in Occupied Kashmiri, adding the voice of Kashmiri people could not be suppressed through use of force.

He said the Modi led government violated India's constitution by abolishing the special status of Occupied Kashmir and Pakistan would support people of Kashmir at international level under democratic norms, so that they would get freedom.

Addressing the participation of the rally, Chief Minister Balochsitan Mir Jam Kamal Khan said the people of Balochistan and provincial government stand with the people of Occupied Kashmir till achieving their right of self-determination.

He said on call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, people including women, students, children, party workers and elders have been taken part in rallies to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in respective areas of Balochsitan including its rural areas. They proved that Kashmiri people would not leave alone in difficult time.

He said the people of India has begun to rise their voices against Modi government for violating human rights in Occupied Kashmir, adding the whole nation stands up firmly with Kashmiri people in their struggle for independence.

The participants of the rally carrying Pakistan and Kashmir flags, chanted slogans of "Kashmir will become part of Pakistan, besides holding placards inscribed with slogans in support of Kashmiris and against the Modi government.

Earlier, the national anthems of Pakistan and Occupied Kashmir were played at Balochistan Assembly where Governor Balochistan, Chief Minister Balochistan and a large number people were standing in respect.

Heavily attended rallies were also taken out by staff and students of Bolan University of Medical and Health Science and Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Zaffar Muhammad Shahi on call of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Kashmir solidarity rallies were also taken out in Mastung, Pishin, Killa Abdull, Killa Saifullah, Zhob, Musa Khail, Barkhan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Kharan, Chaghi, Nushki, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Sibi, Jhal Magsi, Bolan, Zhob, Harnai, Loralai, Shaheed Sikandarabad, Gwadar, Pasni, Lasbela, Mach and other districts.