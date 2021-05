Governor Balochistan, CM & ministers offered prayers of Eid-ul-Fitr under SOPs in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan, Chief Minister, political leaders, ministers, MPAs, lawyers and tribal elders of Balochistan celebrated Eid-ul Fitr with simplicity in respective areas of the province under standard operating procedures (SOPs) in view of coronavirus on Thursday.

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai offered prayers of Eid-ul Fitr at Governor House Quetta while Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan attended prayer of Eid-ul Fitr here Quetta, The Eid-ul Fitr prayers were also offered in various areas of Balochistan by different political parties leaders including Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Chief Mehmood Khan at Inayatullah Karez Gulistan, Balochistan National Party Chief Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal at Wadh Khuzdar, Chief of Pashtun Nawab Ayaz Khan Jogezai in Qila Saifullah, Chief of Sarawan Member Balochistan Assembly Nawab Aslam Raisani and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri in Quetta, Provincial Minister for Transport Mir Muhammad Umar Khan Jamali at Rojhan Jamali Jaffarabad Member National Assembly Mir Khan Mehammad Khan in Jamali Jaffarabad, BAP's Chief Organizer Member Provincial Assembly, Former Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali in Usta Muhammad, MPA Nawabzada Mir Khalid Khan Magsi, Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Provincial Minister for education, Balochistan, in Shoran Dadar, Provincial Minister for Labor, Haji Muhammad Khan Lahri and Provincial Adviser, Mir Sikandar Imrani in Dera Murad Jamali, Former Federal Minister, Dr.

Malik Kasi in Quetta, Deputy Speaker Babar Khan Musakhel in his village Musa Khel District, Maulana Abdul Wasay in Qila Saifullah, Member National Assembly, Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Balochistan, Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo in Quetta and Karachi, Chief Nawab Arbab Zahir Kasi in Quetta, Provincial Minister Home Ziaullah Langov in Mangochar Kalat, National Party leaders former Chief Minister Dr Abdul Malik Baloch and Jan Muhammad Buledi in Turbat and other leaders and ministers in their respective areas. They also urged people to follow SOPs in order to control the spread of the third wave of the coronavirus and maintain social distance in their areas.