UrduPoint.com

Governor Balochistan Condemns Attack On FC Camp In Nushki, Panjgur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Governor Balochistan condemns attack on FC camp in Nushki, Panjgur

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Thursday strongly condemned the attack on Frontier Corps (FC) camps at Nushki and Panjgur districts in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Thursday strongly condemned the attack on Frontier Corps (FC) camps at Nushki and Panjgur districts in the province.

In a statement, he appreciated the role of security forces for foiling terrorist attack timely.

The Governor said law enforcement agencies (LEAs) were playing vital role for ensuring protection of public lives and property saying that law and order situation had improved in respective areas due to precious sacrifices of security forces.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and extended his sympathy with the bereaved families.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Balochistan Governor Law And Order Nushki Panjgur

Recent Stories

Court allows plea bargain of accused in Rs 637 mil ..

Court allows plea bargain of accused in Rs 637 million fraud case

1 minute ago
 Int community urged to take notice over fake encou ..

Int community urged to take notice over fake encounters,extrajudicial killings o ..

1 minute ago
 Erdogan offers Ukraine-Russia summit as Europe pus ..

Erdogan offers Ukraine-Russia summit as Europe pushes to defuse tensions

1 minute ago
 Religious Ministry taking all anticipatory actions ..

Religious Ministry taking all anticipatory actions for smooth Hajj 2022 operatio ..

1 minute ago
 Biden says 'major terrorist' blew himself up in US ..

Biden says 'major terrorist' blew himself up in US raid

3 minutes ago
 GB govt takes measures to modernize police

GB govt takes measures to modernize police

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>