Governor Balochistan condemns attack on FC camp in Nushki, Panjgur

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Thursday strongly condemned the attack on Frontier Corps (FC) camps at Nushki and Panjgur districts in the province.

In a statement, he appreciated the role of security forces for foiling terrorist attack timely.

The Governor said law enforcement agencies (LEAs) were playing vital role for ensuring protection of public lives and property saying that law and order situation had improved in respective areas due to precious sacrifices of security forces.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and extended his sympathy with the bereaved families.