Governor Balochistan condemns attack on FC personnel in Sibi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of five FC personnel in a terrorist attack in Sangan area of Sibi district.

Condemning the terrorist attack, the Governor said that sacrifices of law enforcement personnel would never be wasted for lasting peace and security in the country and the province.

He said terrorist and subversive elements wanted to sabotage the peaceful situation in the province which would be thwarted in any case.

Governor Yasinzai urged law enforcement agencies to arrest the culprits as soon as possible and bring them to justice.

He extended his sympathy and condolence to the bereaved families.