UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Balochistan Condemns Attack On FC Personnel In Sibi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 01:30 PM

Governor Balochistan condemns attack on FC personnel in Sibi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of five FC personnel in a terrorist attack in Sangan area of Sibi district.

Condemning the terrorist attack, the Governor said that sacrifices of law enforcement personnel would never be wasted for lasting peace and security in the country and the province.

He said terrorist and subversive elements wanted to sabotage the peaceful situation in the province which would be thwarted in any case.

Governor Yasinzai urged law enforcement agencies to arrest the culprits as soon as possible and bring them to justice.

He extended his sympathy and condolence to the bereaved families.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Balochistan Governor Sibi Amanullah Khan

Recent Stories

UAE joins Central American Integration System

16 minutes ago

Mujahid Ullah Afridi awarded death sentence in Asm ..

19 minutes ago

Russia's MiG-31K Jets Capable of Carrying Hyperson ..

34 minutes ago

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases ..

34 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange to open office in Peshawar ..

34 minutes ago

S. Korea's overseas direct investment posts double ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.