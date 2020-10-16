UrduPoint.com
Governor Balochistan Condemns Attack On Personnel Of OGDCL

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 01:30 AM

Governor Balochistan condemns attack on personnel of OGDCL

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Governor Balochitan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday strongly condemned the attack on a convoy of Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) at Coastal Highway near Ormara area of Balochistan.

In a statement, he also expressed his deep grief over the loss of precious lives of security forces and paid rich tribute to martyrs of the attack.

The Governor said nefarious design of terrorists would be eliminated through unity of nation. He urged the law enforcement agencies to utilize all available resources against anti-elements of peace in order to eliminate their evil design from the country including Balochistan.

"Those elements involved in the incident of attack on the convoy of OGDCL will be arrested to bring them soon to justice", he said.

Expressing solidarity with the families of the martyrs of Balochistan, he said that we all share equal in grief of martyrs' relatives. He also prayed for the forgiveness of the martyrs.

More Stories From Pakistan

