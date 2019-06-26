Governor Balochistan Condemns Attack On Police Lines In Loralai
Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 10:26 PM
Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai strongly condemned the attack on Police Lines in Loralai area of Balochistan on Wednesday and expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of policeman and injured victims
He said solid measures were imperative to prevent such incidents so that peace and stability could be established in the province.
The governor expressed satisfaction over the performance of police and security forces for timely action as three suicide bombers were killed during exchange of fire thus saving precious lives.