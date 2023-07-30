Open Menu

Governor Balochistan Condemns Bajaur Convention Blast

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Governor Balochistan condemns Bajaur convention blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives and injured of innocent political activists in the blast that occurred in JUI's convention in Bajaur.

The Governor Balochistan, in a message issued here on Sunday said that terrorism is a scourge, and it has become very important to get to the bottom of it and eradicate it completely.

While praying for the forgiveness of the dead political workers and the speedy recovery of the injured, Governor Balochistan said that in this difficult time, we share the grief of all the bereaved families equally.

"May Allah raise the ranks of martyrs," Malik Abdul Wali Kakar said and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Balochistan Governor Martyrs Shaheed May Sunday All Share

Recent Stories

UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

2 hours ago
 UAE to establish federal prosecution entities spec ..

UAE to establish federal prosecution entities specialised in economic crimes, mo ..

2 hours ago
 World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special E ..

World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special Economic Zone to host AICE 2024 ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th W ..

UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th WAGGGS World Conference in Cypr ..

2 hours ago
 Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering expe ..

Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering experience in AI

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Th ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

6 hours ago
Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination ..

Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination to combat crime of human traff ..

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thr ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

7 hours ago
 UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Su ..

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

8 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training ag ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training against human trafficking crimes

8 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan