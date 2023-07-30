Governor Balochistan condemns Bajaur convention blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives and injured of innocent political activists in the blast that occurred in JUI's convention in Bajaur.

The Governor Balochistan, in a message issued here on Sunday said that terrorism is a scourge, and it has become very important to get to the bottom of it and eradicate it completely.

While praying for the forgiveness of the dead political workers and the speedy recovery of the injured, Governor Balochistan said that in this difficult time, we share the grief of all the bereaved families equally.

"May Allah raise the ranks of martyrs," Malik Abdul Wali Kakar said and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.