Governor Balochistan Condemns Blast Near FC Check Posts

Mon 28th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Governor Balochistan condemns blast near FC check posts

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Monday strongly condemned the blast near water tanker supplying clean water to Frontier Corps (FC) personnel at established FC Check post beside Shahpak area of Balochistan.

In a statement, he said such cowardly attack would not weaken moral of nation. The Governor stressed law enforcement agencies and other security forces to take possible measures to arrest those anti-state elements involved in the incident to bring them to justice as soon as possible for interest of peace.

He prayed for martyr and extended his sympathy with bereaved family.

