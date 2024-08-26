Governor Balochistan condemns killing of travellers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Balochistan Governor, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Monday strongly condemned the killing of 23 travellers after offloading them from trucks and buses on an inter-provincial highway in Musakhel district.

In a condolence message, he expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of the passengers in Musakhel.

Terrorists shot dead travellers after an identification check in the Musakhel area of Balochistan.

He urged all the law enforcement agencies to arrest the elements involved in this worst incident of terrorism and bring them to justice.

The governor extended condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased and prayed for the souls of the departed to grant the high ranks in Jannah.