Governor Balochistan Condemns Panjgur Explosion

Sat 26th December 2020 | 10:38 PM

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai strongly condemned the blast beside Aftab Football Stadium in Panjgur on Saturday and expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai strongly condemned the blast beside Aftab Football Stadium in Panjgur on Saturday and expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

He said such anti-social elements would be brought to justice for capital punishment in order to eliminate terrorism activities from the areas of the province.

He further said we have to show unity and solidarity to curb the nefarious design of terrorist ad saboteurs.

Governor urged the law enforcement agencies to take immediate steps to arrest those suspects who involved in the targeting of innocent people in the area.

He also expressed condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the early recovery of the injured by the blast.

