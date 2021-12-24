Governor Balochistan condemns terrorist attack on security force in Ketch

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of security personnel as a result of terrorist attack on security forces check post in Ketch area of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of security personnel as a result of terrorist attack on security forces check post in Ketch area of Balochistan.

In a condolence statement, he said that only with national unity could the nefarious design of terrorists be thwarted form the country and the province.

He urged law enforcement agencies to use all available resources to eradicate all forms of terrorism.

Expressing solidarity and condolences to the bereaved families of the martyrs, the Governor of Balochistan prayed that Allah Almighty to rest the souls of martyrs in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families.