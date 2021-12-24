UrduPoint.com

Governor Balochistan Condemns Terrorist Attack On Security Force In Ketch

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 04:18 PM

Governor Balochistan condemns terrorist attack on security force in Ketch

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of security personnel as a result of terrorist attack on security forces check post in Ketch area of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of security personnel as a result of terrorist attack on security forces check post in Ketch area of Balochistan.

In a condolence statement, he said that only with national unity could the nefarious design of terrorists be thwarted form the country and the province.

He urged law enforcement agencies to use all available resources to eradicate all forms of terrorism.

Expressing solidarity and condolences to the bereaved families of the martyrs, the Governor of Balochistan prayed that Allah Almighty to rest the souls of martyrs in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Balochistan Governor Martyrs Shaheed Post All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Bangladesh: 38 kill in ferry fire incident, FO exp ..

Bangladesh: 38 kill in ferry fire incident, FO expresses condolence

14 minutes ago
 National team’s opener Abid Ali  back to recove ..

National team’s opener Abid Ali  back to recovery after undergoing surgery

27 minutes ago
 Moscow Says Will Respond With Adequate Military Me ..

Moscow Says Will Respond With Adequate Military Measures to Hostile Actions of W ..

3 minutes ago
 17 killed, 1,023 injured in 999 accident across Pu ..

17 killed, 1,023 injured in 999 accident across Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 55 locally transmitted CO ..

Chinese mainland reports 55 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate up Friday

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate up Friday

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.