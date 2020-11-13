UrduPoint.com
Governor Balochistan Condoles Death Of CJ Waqar Seth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 10:23 PM

Governor Balochistan condoles death of CJ Waqar Seth

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Friday expressed his deep sorrow over the death of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Friday expressed his deep sorrow over the death of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth.

In a condolence message issued here, the Governor said that services rendered by the late Waqar Ahmed Seth would always be remembered in judiciary of the country.

He also prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace and granting courage to bereaved family.

More Stories From Pakistan

