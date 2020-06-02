Governor Balochistan condoles death of renowned poet Syed Abid Shah Abid

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad dimes of Pashtu, Urdu poet and former president of Pashtu Department of Balochistan University Syed Abid Shah Abid here on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad dimes of Pashtu, urdu poet and former president of Pashtu Department of Balochistan University Syed Abid Shah Abid here on Tuesday.

In his condolence message, the Governor Balochistan extended his sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family.

He said the late professor Syed Abid Shah Abid had highlighted the importance of books through his famous poetry from several years despite he had presented his valuable services for Radio and Pakistan Television which would be remembered in great words in the province.

He prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.