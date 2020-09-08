UrduPoint.com
Governor Balochistan Condoles Demise Of Mine Laborers

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 09:17 PM

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has expressed his deep condolence over the demise of mine laborers of Mohmand district

In a condolence message, Governor Balochistan said it was a tragic incident which left everyone dejected.

He prayed that may Allah almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families.

