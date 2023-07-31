Open Menu

Governor Balochistan Condoles With Ghulam Ali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Khan Kakar has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in Bajaur blast.

In a telephonic talk with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali here Monday, the Governor, on behalf of himself and the people of Balochistan, condoled with the families of martyrs.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the martyrs and courage for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured persons.

