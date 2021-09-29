Governor Balochistan directs for addressing over-billing & low gas pressure problems

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Tuesday directed concerned official to resolve all problems of gas consumers regarding over-billing and low gas pressure in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Tuesday directed concerned official to resolve all problems of gas consumers regarding over-billing and low gas pressure in the province.

He said that providing gas to domestic consumers at a flat rate could bring a lot of convenience, so it was important to formulate a comprehensive strategy in this regard.

Governor expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Balochistan Provincial Ombudsman Nazar Baloch at Governor House here.

Representatives from various walks of life, including General Manager Sui Southern Gas Company Madni Siddiqui and Advisor to the Federal Ombudsman Sarwar Brahui, were also present on the occasion.

General Manager Sui Southern Gas Company Madni Siddiqui briefed the Governor about the steps taken by the gas company in this regard.

The Governor Syed Zahoor Agha said the provision of gas facility and laying of pipelines in the province should be expedited so that public grievances could be resolved timely before start of the winter season.