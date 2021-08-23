UrduPoint.com

Governor Balochistan Directs IG To Take Action Against Those Involved Aerial Firing In Quetta

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 09:51 PM

Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rai met with Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha at Governor House here on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rai met with Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha at Governor House here on Monday.

The improvement of law and order situation was discussed in the province during the meeting.

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha also took the notice of aerial firing in the city and its suburbsTaking notice of the aerial firing in the city and its suburbs and directed to the IG that strict action would be taken against those people involved in the aerial firing incident in order to control such incident in the area for protection of public lives.

Related Topics

Firing Balochistan Police Governor Law And Order

More Stories From Pakistan

