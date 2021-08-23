Governor Balochistan directs IG to take action against those involved aerial firing in Quetta

Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rai met with Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha at Governor House here on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rai met with Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha at Governor House here on Monday.

The improvement of law and order situation was discussed in the province during the meeting.

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha also took the notice of aerial firing in the city and its suburbsTaking notice of the aerial firing in the city and its suburbs and directed to the IG that strict action would be taken against those people involved in the aerial firing incident in order to control such incident in the area for protection of public lives.