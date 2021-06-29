UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Balochistan Directs Ombudsman For Speedy Justice

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 07:56 PM

Governor Balochistan directs ombudsman for speedy Justice

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Tuesday said the provincial ombudsman should further improve its performance to provide timely justice to the poor and needy people with dignity

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Tuesday said the provincial ombudsman should further improve its performance to provide timely justice to the poor and needy people with dignity.

The performance of the provincial ombudsman is satisfactory, but much works would be remained to hear the grievances of the oppressed and bring them to justice in a timely manner.

He expressed these views while talking to provincial Ombudsman Abdul Ghani Khilji at Governor House Quetta.

During the meeting, the performance of the institution, its prospects for improvement and public grievances were also reviewed.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Governor Poor Amanullah Khan

Recent Stories

DC Yazman visits Sahulat Bazaar

3 minutes ago

Farrukh for smooth passage of people-friendly budg ..

3 minutes ago

India Denies Holding Meeting Between Country's For ..

3 minutes ago

LDA demolishes structures of 12 illegal housing sc ..

8 minutes ago

Govt gives poverty alleviation road-map in Budget ..

8 minutes ago

24-member delegation meets CCPO

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.