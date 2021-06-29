Governor Balochistan directs ombudsman for speedy Justice

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Tuesday said the provincial ombudsman should further improve its performance to provide timely justice to the poor and needy people with dignity

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Tuesday said the provincial ombudsman should further improve its performance to provide timely justice to the poor and needy people with dignity.

The performance of the provincial ombudsman is satisfactory, but much works would be remained to hear the grievances of the oppressed and bring them to justice in a timely manner.

He expressed these views while talking to provincial Ombudsman Abdul Ghani Khilji at Governor House Quetta.

During the meeting, the performance of the institution, its prospects for improvement and public grievances were also reviewed.