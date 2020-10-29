Governor Balochistan directs to acquire land for BUMHS' new campus

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday directed Commissioner Quetta to acquire land within two weeks for setting up of new campus of Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences (BUMHS).

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday directed Commissioner Quetta to acquire land within two weeks for setting up of new campus of Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences (BUMHS).

Senior Member board of Revenue Qamar Masood, Provincial Secretary Finance & Health Noorul Haq Baloch, Provincial Secretary Higher Education Hashim Khan Ghalzai, Provincial Secretary Abdullah Khan, Principal Secretary to Governor Shahnawaz Ali, Commissioner Quetta Division Asfandyar Khan Kakar, Commander Southern Command and BUMHS's Registrar Shakil were present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, The Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said the BUMHS would play an important role in building a healthy society in the province.

"Bolan Medical University will promote quality education and provide medical care to professionals in the health sector", he said saying it was very significant in terms of knowledge and teaching.

The meeting highlighted various aspects related to modernization of Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences, ensuring land acquisition for setting up new campuses and equipping the younger generation with the ornaments of modern medical education.

Many important decisions were also made as a result of the recommendations and suggestions of the participants of the meeting for interest of Health Sector.