Governor Balochistan Directs To Complete Constant Development Varsities Projects

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 09:32 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday said the developed countries of the world have reached new height of growth through higher education only.

Even today the leading role of varsities in the development process cannot be denied, he said these views while chairing a meeting to review ongoing development projects under the Higher Education Commission in all public sectors universities of Balochistan at Governor House Quetta.

Governor Yasinzai also directed the project directors of the ongoing development projects in the universities across the province to complete all the projects without delay and as per the standards. No negligence on delay and quality of projects will be tolerated, he warned. Governor was briefed that a total of nineteen (19) development projects for nine government universities and its fourteen (14) campuses located in Balochistan are included in the Federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) which are being implemented through the Higher Education Commission.

It was also informed in the meeting that the pace of work of projects has been slowed down due to the deadly global epidemic Covid-19 but full attention is being paid to the completion of the projects as soon as possible.

During the meeting, issues related to financial affairs of universities and in particular the provision of funds by the federation, issuance of scholarships and capacity building of manpower were also discussed.

A number of important decisions were taken in the light of the recommendations and suggestions of the participants of the review meeting on the ongoing development projects under the Higher Education Commission in all public sector universities of Balochistan. The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor of Bolan Medical University Prof. Dr. Naqibullah Achakzai, Director General Monitoring of Higher Education Commission Noor Aamna, Principal Secretary to Governor Shahnawaz Ali, Additional Secretary Governor Secretariat Nadeem Sumalani, concered officials of Higher Education Commission Syed Naveed Shah and all representatives of government universities present on the occasion.

