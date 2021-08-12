Governor Balochistan directs to provide clean water to homes of every citizen in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Thursday said that practical steps would be taken to provide clean water to the homes of every citizen of the provincial capital on immediately basis.

"There is an urgent need to develop a comprehensive strategy to improve and streamline clean water distribution systems", he said while talking to Deputy Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Hamid Latif Rana at Governor House Quetta.

On this occasion, the Governor said that it was the responsibility of the government to provide clean water facility to the citizens at their doorstep. He also urged the concerned officers to utilize all available resources to provide clean water to the people without any discrimination and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.