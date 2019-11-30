Governor Balochistan AmanUllah Khan Yasinzai said incumbent government was taking serious measures to address higher education related problems in remote areas of province in order to improve capabilities of students according to need of hours.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Governor Balochistan AmanUllah Khan Yasinzai said incumbent government was taking serious measures to address higher education related problems in remote areas of province in order to improve capabilities of students according to need of hours.

He shared these views while addressing at a ceremony of distribution of laptops among students at Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University (SBKWU)'s Khuzdar Campus in Khuzdar district during his visit on Friday.

Governor Balochistan said Khuzdar was an important district of Balochistan but today I was very happy to see a large number of girls' student who were trying to improve their higher education which was positive sign of their future and country. "I wish that Sardar Bahadur Khan Woman University's Khuzdar Campus would get status of the Varsity", he said, saying land has been acquired for the Khuzdar Campus and its construction works would immediately be launched after arranging funds for this purpose.

He urged the students that they should focus their education and in this regard, it was our responsibility to provide all resources to students in educational institutions to improve their quality of education. Governor also appreciated efforts of teachers who were playing their responsibility role to educate the students in the varsity and also emphasized them that they promote educational environment for girls in order to come towards higher education because knowledge was significant for development of the province.

"I am visiting higher educational institutions for addressing their necessary problems, aiming to ensure provision of higher knowledge to students in remote areas of province so that they would be able to take advantage of China Economic Corridor (CPEC) project in future which was mega project for country including especially Balochistan", he said.Governor Balochistan distributed laptops among 53 girls' students at the conclusion of ceremony.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor of SBKWU's Khuzdar Campus, Dr. Anjum Parvaz and its Director Muzafar Ahmed Longove briefed the Governor Balochistan about the varsity facilities of education and other requirements of the institution. Governor Balochistan assured the Vice Chancellor that he would take possible steps to resolve problems of it.

Governor also visited SBKWU sectors and its class rooms and asked students about their education matters. Member of provincial assembly (MPA) Mir Muhammad Akbar Mangal, Vice Chancellor of Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology Khuzdar Dr. Ehsan Ullah Khan Kakar, DIG Police Kalat Range Agha Muhammad Yousaf, SSP Saeed Gul Afridi, Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Major Reitred Muhammad Ilyas Kabazai and a large number women attended the ceremony.