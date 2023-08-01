Open Menu

Governor Balochistan Emphasizes To Ensure Merit In Promotion, Appointment Of Faculty

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Governor Balochistan emphasizes to ensure merit in promotion, appointment of faculty

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar on Monday emphasized to ensure merit in the promotion and appointment of faculty members in higher educational institutions of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar on Monday emphasized to ensure merit in the promotion and appointment of faculty members in higher educational institutions of the province.

He called for consultations and joint efforts to raise the standard of education in Balochistan in view of the increasing importance of artificial intelligence and robotic technology.

Kakar said that we have to take practical steps to increase the literacy rate as well as to raise the educational standard to impart technology and modern skills to youth.

During a meeting with Vice Chancellor BUITEMS Dr. Khalid Hafeez at Governor House Quetta, he discussed the enhancement of the quality of higher education, ensuring a healthy educational environment and enlightening the minds of students with modern scientific sciences in the aspect of research studies.

Abdul Wali Kakar said that there should be a difference in teaching methods in the classes of natural sciences and social sciences. "Familiarity with and use of laboratory instruments and equipment is very important in laboratory research." He directed that the universities should pay full attention on the enhancement of the character of the university students with the provision of necessary facilities and a healthy environment.

He said that it is also the duty of the head of any higher education institution to evaluate the performance of teachers and the attendance of students during course hours.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Technology Governor Education Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Govt approves funds for holding elections before N ..

Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Minister for Energy Engine ..

47 minutes ago
 Teachers must concentrate on character building: S ..

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

47 minutes ago
 Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Le ..

Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

49 minutes ago
 UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage dange ..

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

49 minutes ago
 England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all ..

England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all square

49 minutes ago
 US teen cyclist White killed while training for wo ..

US teen cyclist White killed while training for worlds

48 minutes ago
UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Pales ..

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

48 minutes ago
 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

48 minutes ago
 US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Thre ..

US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Threatened by Lack of Seedlings - ..

48 minutes ago
 KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast vict ..

KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast victims

1 hour ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits LGH, inquires health of Rizw ..

1 hour ago
 England win fifth Test against Australia to draw A ..

England win fifth Test against Australia to draw Ashes 2-2

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan