Governor Balochistan emphasizes to ensure merit in promotion, appointment of faculty

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar on Monday emphasized to ensure merit in the promotion and appointment of faculty members in higher educational institutions of the province.

He called for consultations and joint efforts to raise the standard of education in Balochistan in view of the increasing importance of artificial intelligence and robotic technology.

Kakar said that we have to take practical steps to increase the literacy rate as well as to raise the educational standard to impart technology and modern skills to youth.

During a meeting with Vice Chancellor BUITEMS Dr. Khalid Hafeez at Governor House Quetta, he discussed the enhancement of the quality of higher education, ensuring a healthy educational environment and enlightening the minds of students with modern scientific sciences in the aspect of research studies.

Abdul Wali Kakar said that there should be a difference in teaching methods in the classes of natural sciences and social sciences. "Familiarity with and use of laboratory instruments and equipment is very important in laboratory research." He directed that the universities should pay full attention on the enhancement of the character of the university students with the provision of necessary facilities and a healthy environment.

He said that it is also the duty of the head of any higher education institution to evaluate the performance of teachers and the attendance of students during course hours.