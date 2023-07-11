Open Menu

Governor Balochistan Expresses Concern Over Deteriorating Law, Order Situation

Published July 11, 2023

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar on Tuesday expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the province as many incidents were reported in Quetta within a few days

The Governor urged law enforcement agencies to keep a close watch on the criminal elements, drug dealers and directed that no negligence will be tolerated in terms of law and order across the province.

In a statement issued here, he said that there is an urgent need for effective links between law enforcement agencies to maintain lasting peace and order in Balochistan on a permanent basis and to protect the lives and property of the masses.

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar directed all DSPs and SHOs to eradicate criminal elements, drug dealers and facilitators in their respective areas within a week.

Immediate and timely action should be taken against all the criminal elements involved in crime and creating a law and order situation in the province, he added.

Wali Kakar said that the anti-social elements want to weaken us by colluding with each other to fulfill their evil ambitions, which will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He said, "The stability of peace is the first step for economic development, so we have to work together to maintain national harmony and unity".

Governor said that the increasing use of drugs among the youth was very alarming which affects the creativity of the youth and was putting the future of the country at stake. It is also the responsibility of the government to take strict action to completely eradicate the scourge of drugs.

