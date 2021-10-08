UrduPoint.com

Governor Balochistan Expresses Concerns Over Lack Of Modern Gynecology OPD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 08:04 PM

Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Friday expressed concerns over the lack of modern gynecology outpatient department (OPD) in the provincial capital Quetta

"We are deprived of a modern gynecology OPD in the provincial capital Quetta" he said adding that there is an urgent need for a modern gynecology OPD in Quetta saying that lack of space and meager facilities for gynecology ward at Civil Sandman Hospital Quetta has further aggravated the situation.

Lack of sanitation in sensitive wards like gynecology ward was a matter of concern for all, he noted.

He said that provision of best medical facilities in all government hospitals especially in gynecology ward should be ensured.

The Governor Balochistan further said that the dream of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to bring about revolutionary changes in the health sector would be embarrassingly interpreted.

