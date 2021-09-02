Governor Balochistan expresses grief on death of Sardar Attaullah Khan Mengal

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of founder of Balochistan National Party (BNP), senior Baloch nationalist leader and first CM of Balochista Sardar Attaullah Khan Mengal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of founder of Balochistan National Party (BNP), senior Baloch nationalist leader and first CM of Balochista Sardar Attaullah Khan Mengal.

In a statement, the Governor Balochistan further said the services were rendered by the late Sardar Attaullah Mengal for the sake of democratic attitudes, equality and development of the nations would be remembered forever.

He also prayed that Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.