Governor Balochistan expresses grief over PIA plane crash tragedy

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Friday expressed his deep grief over loss of precious lives in unfortunate PIA plane crash incident in Karachi.

He, in a massage, extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He prayed to rest the departed souls in the eternal peace and early recovery of the injured.

He said, "We share the grief of the PIA plane crash victims' families."