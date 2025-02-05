- Home
Governor Balochistan Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiri People On Kashmir Solidarity Day
Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2025 | 04:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Governor Balochistan, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Wednesday expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people on Kashmir Solidarity Day, who have endured decades of oppression and human rights violations under Indian occupation.
He called on the international community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations resolutions, ensuring the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.
On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, observed on February 5, Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail highlighted the significance of the day, which expresses support for the Kashmiri people who have endured decades of Indian oppression.
Jaffar Khan emphasized the importance of raising awareness at every global forum about the ongoing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and mobilizing global public opinion in favor of the Kashmiri cause.
The Governor reiterated Pakistan's unwavering support for the Kashmiri struggle for freedom and their right to self-determination and stressed that the moral and diplomatic backing would continue until Kashmiris are granted their legitimate rights.
Governor Mandokhail said Pakistan has consistently supported the legitimate stance of the Kashmiris on various forums and has highlighted the atrocities committed against them at the international level.
He reaffirmed that the moral and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people will continue until they are granted their right to self-determination.
