Governor Balochistan expresses sorrow on martyrdom of policemen in Jacobabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday has expressed his sorrow over the martyrdom of police personnel during an operation in Jageer area of Jacobabad.

He said that we were determined to establish lasting peace in the entire province and it was the responsibility of the government to protect the lives and property of the people.

The Governor said that we were sure that the blood of the police martyrs who were protecting the people, would never go in vain saying that for the sake of protecting people's lives and property, we were also taking concrete steps to destroy those who spread fear and panic in the society.

He directed for providing best medical treatment to the injured policemen.

The Governor Balochistan prayed for the forgiveness of the martyred policemen and the speedy recovery of the injured.